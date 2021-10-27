Dynamic Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $213.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,546.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.59 or 0.06771710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00309549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.08 or 0.00942988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00083922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.03 or 0.00440732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00265606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00210674 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.