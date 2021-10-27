DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.700-$5.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.700-$5.970 EPS.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average is $126.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.27.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

