Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Gap Down to $31.17

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.17, but opened at $30.00. Driven Brands shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 8,365 shares changing hands.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after buying an additional 290,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $54,237,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Driven Brands by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.