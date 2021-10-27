Drep [new] Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.27 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $25.27 million and $6.09 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00210366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00097429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

