Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives €83.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €83.80 ($98.59).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ETR:DRW3 traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €67.80 ($79.76). 32,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.34. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €82.70 ($97.29). The company has a market cap of $688.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

