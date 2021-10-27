Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

DOCMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.