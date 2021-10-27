Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.8% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $147,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.97. 9,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,586. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

