Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading Down 2%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) shares fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$99.00 and last traded at C$99.57. 40,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 107,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.77.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

