DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOOM. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.48 million, a P/E ratio of 309.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DMC Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

