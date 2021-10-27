Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 85.1% in October

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSCSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Disco alerts:

OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71. Disco has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $81.85.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.