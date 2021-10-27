Digitex Token (DGTX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.92 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Digitex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00208299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00098085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.