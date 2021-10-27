Digitex City Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00208071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00098376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

