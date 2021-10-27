Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $200.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

