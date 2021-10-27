Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the September 30th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DWHHF remained flat at $$62.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.30. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 184.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

