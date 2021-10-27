Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 335

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.19) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 309.20 ($4.04).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 288.80 ($3.77) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 177.20 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 274.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 5.18 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). Insiders bought 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $687,433 over the last three months.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

