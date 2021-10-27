Deutsche Bank AG Sells 142,351 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,351 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at $459,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 114.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Cronos Group stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.