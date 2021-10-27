Deutsche Bank AG Invests $385,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,361,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 50.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,812 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,770,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,238,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,552,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BFLY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.84. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

