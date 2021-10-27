Deutsche Bank AG Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3,374.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ABB were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 72.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 133,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.