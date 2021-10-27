Deutsche Bank AG Has $407,000 Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kemper were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kemper by 762.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kemper by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,187,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,859 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $3,298,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

