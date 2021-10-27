Deutsche Bank AG Has $394,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 312,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,131,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.