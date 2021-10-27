Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AMMO by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the second quarter worth $103,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMMO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $707.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50 and a beta of -0.68.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

