Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 3,499 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $454,290. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

STOK stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $874.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

