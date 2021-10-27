Delphy (DPY) Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $48,129.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00054596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00215902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00103578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

DPY is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

