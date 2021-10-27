Degenerator Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00302812 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00015264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003104 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars.

