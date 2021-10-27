Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $377.76 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $240.86 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,677,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

