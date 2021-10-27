Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $378.69 on Major Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $378.69 or 0.00617427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $131.29 million and $3.51 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00073605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00076682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00102113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,275.45 or 0.99906020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,260.95 or 0.06947229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

