DDKoin (DDK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $933,786.91

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $933,786.91 and approximately $18,546.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00068981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010298 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007202 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005845 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003166 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003596 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

