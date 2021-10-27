Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

DVDCF stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 5,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

