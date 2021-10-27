DATx (DATX) Hits Market Capitalization of $738,920.87

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DATx has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $738,920.87 and approximately $149,573.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00050770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00209193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00099111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.