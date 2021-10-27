DATA Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $255,871.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

