Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $309,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 47.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.23. 66,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

