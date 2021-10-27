Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,688 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Compass Minerals International accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

CMP traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $67.87. 3,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.