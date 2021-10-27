Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $360,000 Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 35,385 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 140.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. 32,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,871. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.