Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $732,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.24. The company had a trading volume of 198,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,606. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 827.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $114.33 and a one year high of $155.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

