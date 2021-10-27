Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $448,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 267,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $1,089,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,692,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,128,000 after buying an additional 719,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,022,000 after buying an additional 476,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.01. 124,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

