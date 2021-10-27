Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,267 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

CHKP traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $118.49. 19,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,361. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

