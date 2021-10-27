Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Acquired by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,728 shares during the period. Danimer Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 1.11% of Danimer Scientific worth $23,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,557,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 91,558 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $452,100.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

DNMR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,938. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

