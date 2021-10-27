Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Stake Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Danaos worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Danaos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Danaos by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

DAC opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $146.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.96 million. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

