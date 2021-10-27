Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 2,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

