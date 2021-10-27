DA Davidson Raises Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $100.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.91. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $84.30.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $18,785,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

