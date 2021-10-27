DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $31.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $30.21. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.78.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $745.32 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $264.60 and a 12 month high of $759.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

