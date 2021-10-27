D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) traded down 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 2,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 799,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,543,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,911,000. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi comprises about 3.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 4.74% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi as of its most recent SEC filing.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

