CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CYBN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CYBN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,714. CYBIN INC. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

