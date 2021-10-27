CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,760. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $187.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

