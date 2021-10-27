CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $74,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

