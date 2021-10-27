Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

CWK stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -132.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

