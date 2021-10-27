Curtiss-Wright (CW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2021 guidance at $7.150-$7.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.15-7.35 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW stock opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $134.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.