Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Up 900.0% in October

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS CMOT remained flat at $$0.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

