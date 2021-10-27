Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Up 900.0% in October

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS CMOT remained flat at $$0.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
About Curtiss Motorcycles
