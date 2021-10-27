CTO Realty Growth (CTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTO opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $321.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CTO Realty Growth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

