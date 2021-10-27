CSW Industrials (CSWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts expect CSW Industrials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of CSWI opened at $137.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $143.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSW Industrials stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of CSW Industrials worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.